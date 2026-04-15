Jonathan David has faced considerable scrutiny this season, largely due to his relatively low goal output, which has often made him a focal point when Juventus fail to secure victories. As a forward expected to provide consistent goals, his performances have inevitably been placed under close examination.

The Canadian joined Juventus in the summer as a free agent and was viewed as a key attacking addition for the squad. Having built a strong reputation as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe during his time at Lille, he attracted interest from several major clubs before ultimately choosing to join the Bianconeri.

However, his adaptation to Italian football has not produced the level of scoring consistency many anticipated. As a result, he has frequently been criticised by sections of the Italian media, with expectations remaining high given his role in the team.

Pressure and Expectations at Juventus

David has acknowledged the intense scrutiny that comes with playing for Juventus, noting the constant attention placed on the club and its players. The pressure to perform is significantly higher compared to many other teams, particularly for attacking players expected to deliver decisive contributions.

As reported by Tuttojuve, he stated, “Juventus is probably the most scrutinized club in Italy: all eyes are on you, and people will always talk. There have been ups and downs; it’s a new environment with high expectations, and I wasn’t scoring as consistently as I’d like. I don’t know how the rumor got started that I was excluded from the dressing room, but it’s not true. I spend a lot of time with my teammates and get along with everyone.”

Response and Expectations Moving Forward

His comments highlight the realities of playing at an elite club, where expectations are consistently high, and performances are heavily analysed. While rumours and criticism have circulated, David has sought to clarify misconceptions about his integration within the squad.

For Juventus, the priority will be ensuring that he translates his proven goal-scoring ability into more consistent performances. Given his track record in France, there remains a belief that he can rediscover his best form and become a more decisive figure in the team’s attacking output.

Ultimately, Juventus will be hoping that increased understanding of the environment and reduced external pressure will allow him to improve his contributions in the remaining stages of the season.