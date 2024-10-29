The announcement of Rodri as the Ballon d’Or winner has sparked considerable controversy, primarily due to widespread expectations that Vinicius Junior would claim the prestigious award. The Brazilian attacker, alongside his teammate Jude Bellingham, played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s remarkable success, securing both La Liga and the Champions League titles last season. They also added the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet at the start of this season, further bolstering Vinicius’s claims for the top honour in football.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it was Rodri who lifted the trophy, having enjoyed a stellar year with Manchester City, where he won the Premier League, and with the Spanish national team, securing victory in Euro 2024. Rodri’s effectiveness on the pitch is undeniable; his presence often correlates with his teams’ success, making him one of the most reliable midfielders in the game today. Still, many found it surprising that he triumphed over Vinicius, particularly given the traditional focus on attacking players when it comes to individual awards.

In the wake of Rodri’s win, several Brazilian players have voiced their support for Vinicius. Notably, Douglas Luiz took to social media to express his sentiments, stating, “We all know who really deserved to win the Ballon d’Or. We are all with you, brother, we will do everything so that you can win this ‘Ballon d’Or’ one day. I love you,” as quoted by Football Italia. This heartfelt message reflects the sentiments of many who believe that Vinicius’s contributions to his team’s success warrant recognition.

While the outcome of the Ballon d’Or may have left some feeling discontented, it also serves as a reminder of the competitive nature of football and the importance of individual and team performance. As Vinicius and his teammates focus on preparing for their upcoming matches, they will undoubtedly use this experience as motivation to strive for excellence and aim for future accolades.