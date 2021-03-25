Juventus star set for international milestone

Italy will host Northern Ireland at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, and as per custom, the Juventus block will have a part to play.

Giorgio Chiellini is expected to captain the Azzurri in their first World Cup qualifying match, whilst Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi could feature at some point.

However, Leonardo Bonucci stole the headlines this morning, as he is expected to make his 100th appearance.

The 33-year-old played his first match for Italy in March 2010, when Marcello Lippi’s side took on Cameroon in an international friendly.

Eleven years later, the defender is set to enter a prestigious club reserved for the men who were known for their career longevity.

Leo’s first international tournament with the Gli Azzurri was the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, however, he remained an unused substitute.

Later on, the Juventus center back went on to play a pivotal role in all international tournaments – at least the ones that Italy didn’t miss out on (2018 World Cup).

Alongside Chiellini, Bonucci led Italy to the final of the Euro 2012, before losing against Spain in a 4-0 result.

In his first 99 international appearances, the veteran contributed with 7 goals and 6 assists.

His first goal for Italy came as early as his second match, when his country played an international friendly against Mexico.

It remains to be seen whether the Old Lady defender will be able to lead Roberto Mancini’s men to a successful start in their qualifying campaign.