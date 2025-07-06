Douglas Luiz is reportedly set to leave Juventus after just one season at the club, following a disappointing campaign under the management of Igor Tudor. According to JuveFC sources, the Brazilian midfielder has been placed on the transfer list, with the Bianconeri lowering their valuation to a figure between €25 and €30 million.

Luiz arrived in Turin from Aston Villa with high expectations, but he has failed to make a significant impact in Serie A. The midfielder struggled to adapt to the tactical and physical demands of Italian football and was largely a peripheral figure throughout the season. He did not register any goals or assists and featured only intermittently as Tudor reshaped his side.

Juventus are now undergoing a squad rebuild and are intent on revamping their midfield options. As part of that strategy, the club has reportedly informed Luiz that he is free to find a new destination during the current transfer window. The 27-year-old is said to be open to a move back to the Premier League.

Premier League Clubs Express Interest

Several English clubs have already expressed an interest in acquiring Luiz. Wolves, Burnley and Everton have reportedly made formal enquiries regarding both his salary expectations and the potential transfer fee. Fulham are also believed to have made initial contact. Manchester United are monitoring the situation and view Luiz as a possible option in their search for a younger and more dynamic midfielder. However, they have yet to make a definitive approach.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Italian Options Remain Open

While interest from the Premier League appears to be stronger, Luiz may still have options within Serie A. AC Milan is reported to have opened talks with the player’s representatives as they assess the viability of a deal. Roma, on the other hand, have reportedly cooled their interest, viewing Juventus’ €25 to €30 million valuation as excessive.

As the transfer window continues, Luiz is expected to evaluate his options with a move away from Turin looking increasingly likely.