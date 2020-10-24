Juventus star set to return after negative Coronavirus test

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is set to return to action this weekend, as we play host to Verona on Sunday evening.

The 22 year-old missed our last two fixtures, including a 1-1 draw with Crotone and our Champions League group game with Dynamo Kiev, and will be a welcome addition back into the team.

The American star tested positive for Coronavirus shortly after the international break, and had been forced to isolate, but the club has now confirmed that he has passed as negative ahead of our weekend’s Serie A fixture.

Their official website reads: ‘Weston McKennie carried out, as per protocol, the check with a diagnostic test (swab) for corona virus (Covid 19).

‘The exam showed a negative result. The player has therefore recovered and no longer subject to home isolation.’

Cristiano Ronaldo was not so lucky however, as he once again tested positive for Covid-19, although the club still hopes that he will be able to return in time for the clash with Barcelona in midweek.

We will also be without Federico Chiesa, who picked up a straight red card last weekend, although Paulo Dybala may well be in line for his first start of the season.

Our opponents Hellas Verona are also expected to be without one player, Koray Gunter, who also tested positive for Coronavirus around the same time.

Should McKennie come straight back into the starting line-up this weekend?

Patrick