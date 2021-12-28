Juventus star sets a Champions League target for the team

Leonardo Bonucci insists Juventus is good enough to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

The Bianconeri won their group and will now face Villarreal in the round of 16 of the competition.

That is not the hardest draw they could get, but it doesn’t mean they should underestimate the Spaniards who won the Europa League last season.

Bonucci doesn’t predict they would win the competition, but he insists the current Bianconeri team can reach the quarter-finals.

‘Juventus deserve to be in the quarter-finals in Europe, so we have to move forward.’ he said via Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

Juve has failed to progress beyond the last 16 of the UCL in the last two seasons, and that is truly sad.

This competition is one trophy missing from our cabinet for a long time and Max Allegri has reached the final on at least two occasions with us.

He can still mastermind another run to the last game of the tournament, but he would need his players to be in great shape before that could happen.

Hopefully, players that underperformed in the first half of the season would return in a much better shape in the new year.