Since the start of the season, Juventus have endured an astronomical number of injuries, with very few players being escaping the bug.

In recent weeks, Dusan Vlahovic has been unavailable due to a groin pain which has become a mysterious case.

While the striker was expected to swiftly shake off the knock, his condition hardly improved in recent weeks.

Nonetheless, the Serbian national team were adamant on having the 22-year-old on the plane to Qatar.

According to ilBianconero, Vlahovic completed an entire training session with his national team, which is surely a positive sign with only a few days separating us from the World Cup.

The Balkans will play a friendly test on Friday against Bahrain, but Dragan Stojkovic is unlikely to risk the Juventus striker.

Serbia will begin their World Cup campaign with an uphill battle against Brazil on November 24. It remains to be seen if Vlahovic will be fit enough to start against some of his Bianconeri teammates (Danilo, Alex Sandro and Gleison Bremer).

The two remaining group stage fixtures will be against Cameroon on November 28 and the Switzerland on December 2.

This season, the former Fiorentina bomber has contributed with six goals and an assist in his 10 Serie A appearances. He also scored a goal in his five Champions League outings.