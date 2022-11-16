Juventus star suffers double robbery incident in one month

Juventus star Daniele Rugani is the latest professional player to be targeted by armed robbers.

The defender has not played often for Juve, but he is always in the squad for their matches.

Robbers have targeted footballers in recent times, especially when they are expected to be on the field.

Clubs have tried to help them stay safe outside the stadiums, but these thieves are relentless and they persistently want to steal.

A report on Football Italia reveals the partner of the defender Michela Persico has confirmed they have suffered two break-ins in the last month.

This is a terrible occurrence which could affect the defender while he goes about his business.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that Rugani has to go through this especially because he has a family that he needs to protect.

The authorities must do more to safeguard individuals who have been victims of armed robbery on multiple occasions.

The club probably has to also help, because if they finish with Rugani, they could move on to terrorise another Juventus player.

The earlier the thieves are caught and prosecuted, the better it will be for everyone in the environment. The defender might also have to change houses if this will not stop happening.