Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will skip this weekend’s big showdown against Milan, but is determined to make himself available for the clash against Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old has been omnipresent in Thiago Motta’s starting lineup since the start of the season. Due to the lack of alternatives, the Serbian started in all 16 competitive fixtures this term (12 in Serie A and four in the Champions League), as Arkadiusz Milik has been out of action since sustaining a knee problem in June.

Vlahovic also didn’t get a breather during the international break. He started in both of Serbia’s two fixtures, and eventually hurt himself in the final stretch against Denmark.

Luckily for Juventus, the forwards’s medical tests ruled out any injuries. However, he is in no condition to take the pitch against Milan on Saturday night. His absence leaves Thiago Motta with a major dilemma, but it appears that the manager has now made up his mind, with Timothy Weah to get the nod as a centre-forward despite being a winger by trade.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Vlahovic won’t be out for too long. After sitting out against Milan, he will be gunning for a swift return against Aston Villa.

The Villains will host the Old Lady at the Villa Park on Wednesday in the fifth matchday of the Champions League group stage. Juventus had started their European campaign on a positive note, winning their first two contests against PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig, but only managed to collect a single from their encounters against Stuttgart and Lille.

Therefore, the Serie A giants will be hellbent on returning to winning ways, especially with a major tilt against Manchester City awaiting them on the following matchday. They currently sit 11th in the group-stage table, with 7 points from four matches.