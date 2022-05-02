Juventus star thinking about a return to Ligue 1

Moise Kean has been underwhelming in this campaign after his return to Juventus from Everton in the summer.

The club had hoped he would score enough goals to help them achieve their objectives after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

However, he hasn’t scored enough to earn a permanent transfer back to the club.

He doesn’t also have a good record at Everton, but he enjoyed a very fruitful loan spell at PSG last season.

He scored 17 goals for the French club domestically and in Europe before returning to Everton.

That has been arguably the best spell of his career and he is now being tempted by a return there, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims the Ligue 1 champions are also considering a move for him at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Kean has the potential to be a world-class striker, but it is just not working for him at Juventus right now.

He needs to be playing more often and scoring more goals to help his career, but the minutes are not coming at Juve.

If we allow him to return to PSG, he would probably get back to form and sign for Juventus again in the future as a complete goal machine.