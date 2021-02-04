Juventus star tipped for move as ‘perfect’ Mikel Arteta signing

Robert Pires has tipped Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey to make a sensational return to Arsenal, claiming he would be ‘perfect’ for Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Gunners have lacked a real goalscoring threat in midfield since the Welshman left on a free transfer in 2019.

After 18 months in Turin, he has already picked a league title, something that eluded him in his time in North London, but the Welshman has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth.

Ramsey has spent most of his time on the left wing this term, but the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski are thoroughly impressing as competition for his role, and you wouldn’t be shocked if he was allowed to leave the club in the summer.

Juventus are not known for being weak in the transfer market, as they regularly pull of deals for value, as well as sell for a fair fee, and with two years remaining on his deal come the summer, a deal could well be reached.

Former Arsenal winger Robert Pires has tipped the Gunners to make a move to bring him back to North London, albeit not for a few more years.

Pires told TuttoJuve: “He is very intelligent and knows how to adapt everywhere, Juve is a very big club and Serie A is improving him even more.

“He needs to stay a few more years and then he will return to Arsenal.

“It is my belief, I am not a fortune teller.”

Robert moves onto claim that Ramsey would be ideal for the system in place at Arsenal currently, adding: “Aaron would be perfect in Mikel Arteta’s game system, but he belongs to Juve and he has to stay focused on the Old Lady to win trophies.

“This year he has already won one, I hope it’s just the first in a long line.”

Is Ramsey’s role in Turin becoming less and less as Chiesa and Kulusevski continue to improve, and with Weston McKennie also catching the eye?

Patrick