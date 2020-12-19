Juventus star to Premier League hint dropped by former Milan manager

Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a hint about Sami Khedira moving to Everton next month.

The German has been frustratingly sidelined at Juventus this season after he failed to agree on a settlement with the club.

He has not played for Andrea Pirlo this season after insisting that he would see out his contract with them.

However, he seems to have become too frustrated, and he wants to leave Turin.

The January transfer window offers him the chance to do that, and it seems that a reunion with Ancelotti is very likely.

Several teams have been linked with a move for him, but Everton might be winning the race and Ancelotti admitted that he would like to have his former player with him at Everton.

“Sami Khedira was my player at Real Madrid, an important player for us,” said the former Napoli boss via Football Italia.

“I’ve a good memory of him, but I don’t think we are looking for him at this moment… Maybe in January,” he smiled.

Everton has been one of the finest sides in England this season and their goal is to finish the campaign inside the top four.