Juventus star top of Bayern Munich wishlist to replace potential free transfer

Bayern Munich are claimed to be preparing themselves for the exit of Niklas Sule, and have made Matthijs De Ligt their first choice to replace him.

Sule is into the final six months of his current deal, with TuttoSport citing Sport1 in claiming that he has rejected the German giants initial offer of an extension.

The report also adds that they have made initial contact with De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola ahead of a prospective deal, but have given themselves four weeks to come to an agreement with their current centre-back before increasing their efforts to find his replacement.

Two alternatives are also named in Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter, who both have expiring contracts also, but the Juventus defender is said to be their preferred option.

The Old Lady will surely have no intentions of allowing the Dutch defender to leave, especially with both Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini into the latter years of their careers, and with neither of our experienced duo remaining available for the majority of seasons any longer.

There are few players who should be indispensable to the club, but the likes of Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Manuel Locatelli and DeLigt should rank in that category.

Do you believe that we could really consider the sale of De Ligt?

Patrick