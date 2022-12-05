Angel di Maria is still touch-and-go for Argentina as he works his way back to full fitness at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Juventus star is injured and missed his country’s last game against Australia as they qualified for the knockout stage of the competition.

His manager, Lionel Scaloni had admitted before the last game that he was a doubt and he is still working on his fitness at the moment.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals other players were given a day off after the win against Australia, but Di Maria trained alone as he works hard to be fit for their next World Cup game.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been injury-prone for much of this season and this news will hardly surprise Juventus.

We expect him to be fit to play another match at the competition, but the most important thing is that he returns from it fit enough to help us achieve our goals.

He will have nothing to distract him in the second half of this season, so we expect to see him in top shape in black and white.

We have several other players still in the competition and will keep praying that none of them suffers a serious injury.