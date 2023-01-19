Juventus star turns down a chance to reunite with Ronaldo

Juan Cuadrado has been in high demand with a number of clubs and now that his contract with Juventus is coming to an end clubs are starting to make some decent offers.

Former Juve striker Ronaldo apparently suggested to his new club Al Nassr to look into Cuadrado after the two played together in Turin.

However, the 34-year-old has now stated that he has no desire to leave Turin before the season is over. The Columbian wants to see his contract out before he starts to think about what his future might hold.

According to Tuttomercatoweb the offer from Al-Nassr for Cuadrado has not been received the way they would have liked it to be since the player is not looking to leave at this moment in time.

Although it would have been nice to see Ronaldo and Cuadrado together and we can imagine Cuadrado must have been very tempted by the offer from Al Nassr, we now have to respect the player’s decision to stay where he is. It will be interesting to see what the player is going to do once his contract with Juventus does come to an end.