Juventus star urges everyone to do what he has just done

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is doing his bit to help the world return to normalcy and has just received his third covid jab.

The booster vaccine ensures he is fully vaccinated against the infection and he wants others to follow.

Italy was one of the worst-hit countries in the world last year and it is still feeling the effect of the pandemic till today.

There is also a fresh wave of infection around the world and the Italian government will want to mitigate the effects of that as much as possible.

One way to stop the spread of the wicked virus is to get vaccinated and Chiellini revealed in a recent post on his Twitter account he has received the booster vaccine and urged everyone else to do the same.

He Tweeted: “This morning I received the third dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is thanks to the vaccine and personal protective wear that we are battling for a return to normality. We should all play our part, so let’s get vaccinated for ourselves and to protect those who are more fragile.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is showing great exemplary leadership in taking the vaccine and the step he has taken will motivate several players to do the same.

The pandemic cost Juventus and several other clubs a lot of money and some have still not recovered from the losses.

Serie A could be stopped again if this wave of infection continues and players know they cannot afford to be at fault for that.

The authorities will hope Chiellini’s message will motivate several others to get vaccinated as soon as they can.