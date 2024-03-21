Reports from Italy indicate that Manchester United’s interest in securing the services of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer remains strong, with the club prepared to offer up to €50 million for his acquisition. However, it appears that this sum may fall short of Juventus’ expectations.

According to Tuttosport, despite Manchester United’s keenness to sign the 27-year-old Brazilian, Juventus is holding out for a minimum of €60 million before entertaining any potential deal.

Bremer has undoubtedly become a pivotal figure for Juventus this season, making the prospect of his departure a reluctant one for the club. However, given their financial challenges, they might find themselves compelled to entertain offers if the price is right.

The decision ultimately lies with United, who are likely aware of Juventus’s potential willingness to sell given their financial constraints. However, United also recognises that the offer must be enticing enough to secure Bremer’s services. Thus, the negotiation process hinges on finding a figure that satisfies both parties.

Juve FC Says

It would be a huge loss to lose Bremer but as is always the case, money talks and United certainly have the money to tempt Juventus into selling.

Hopefully United do not offer what Juventus want and Bremer remains at the Allianz next season, we need to keep our best players if we want to be competitive next season.