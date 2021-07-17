Juventus star working on fitness during his vacation

Following his grand performances in the knockout stages at Euro 2020, Federico Chiesa cemented himself as one of the most explosive forwards in the game – with a host of major European clubs adding him to their wish-lists.

The Juventus winger played a major part in Italy’s triumphant campaign, with two vital goals against Austria and Spain, and an impressive performance when facing England in the final.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old had to leave the pitch before the end of normal time on Sunday’s grand finale after taking a knock to the ankle.

The former Fiorentina man was later pictured whilst holding the trophy with blood covering his hurt ankle, and he later had to do some tests to reveal the extent of the damage.

Luckily for the player, Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) reports that the tests didn’t reveal any injuries, only a major bruise.

After celebrating with the fans on the streets of Rome, Chiesa went on vacation with his girlfriend, but he isn’t ignoring his physical condition either.

The source says the Italian was joined by a member of Juve’s medical stuff who will monitor his condition. The winger will split his time between relaxing in the sun, and undergoing therapy for his ankle.

Despite his young age, Fede is described as a very mature player, who takes care of every detail in order to become a great player, and he wants to present himself in the best possible way for his new coach, Max Allegri, once he joins his team’s pre-season camp.