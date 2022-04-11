Juventus star’s contract automatically extended but club eyeing lesser terms

Juan Cuadrado’s contract with Juventus has extended by a further year after he triggered a clause in his contract by featuring in his 40th appearance, but the club is hoping to agree an alternative deal.

The Old Lady are claimed to be hoping that he will agree to a wage cut, with the offer of a longer deal to be put on the table for the Colombian, who is currently showing no signs of ageing despite the fact that he will turn 34 years-old come May.

Cuadrado has featured at all of right-back, right midfield, left midfield, right wing as well as on the right of a midfield three so far this season, and never disappoints, whether using his trickery and speed to beat the defender or by putting in pinpoint crosses for his team-mates to put away.

While managers have sometimes overlooked him for spells, he has always remained professional and always earned his way back into the thinking of whoever was in charge, and it will be a sad day when he finally does begin to slow down.

Whether he will be keen to take a pay-cut in order to sign a longer deal in Turin remains to be seen, but early reports did seem to claim that he was open to negotiating with the club over a new deal.

