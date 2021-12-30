chiesa italy
Juventus stars dominate the Italian national team’s awards

December 30, 2021 - 9:30 pm

Despite the recent setback in the World Cup qualifications, 2021 can still be considered as a great year for the Italian national team.

After all, Roberto Mancini’s men successfully marched towards Euro 2020 glory, and lifted the trophy at Wembley after emerging victorious at the expense of their English hosts.

As always, Juventus was well-represented within the Azzurri ranks, and one of them has now been recognized as the best Italian national team player in 2021.

According to the FIGC’s official website, 46% of voters picked Federico Chiesa as the best Azzurri star of the year.

The winger was followed by Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella (20%) and Roma wingback Leonardo Spinazzola (14%) who completed the podium.

The Juventus star played a significant role on the road towards the Wembley final. He scored the opening goal against Austria in the round of 16, as well as a fabulous strike against Spain in the semi finals.

But that’s not all for the Bianconeri, as the star of Juventus Women Cristiana Girelli was recognized as the best player for the women’s national team.

The striker made nine appearances for the Azzurri throughout the year, scoring nine goals in the process.

Girelli received 44% of the votes, while her Bianconeri teammate Barbara Bonansea was right behind her with 26%.

