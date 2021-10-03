Juventus stars granted three-day break after Torino victory

Juventus have confirmed that their first-team squad will not train until Wednesday following their win over Torino on Saturday.

The Old Lady won their fourth game in a row when beating their neighbours in the Turin derby this weekend, meaning they will go into the international break with morale at a season-long high, but the players have also been granted an break from training.

It has been a gruelling start to the new season, with a tough stance having been needed to overcome our rocky start to the new campaign, and the players have been given the break ahead of the internationals which will take place over the next fortnight.

When we return, we will have a tough test against Jose Mourinho’s Roma side, who have 15 points from their opening seven fixtures, and we will once again need to be at our very best to keep that winning run going. We will then face both Zenit and Inter Milan in the coming week which will be no easy task, so it could be with a tough run ahead that the manager has opted to give his players this little opportunity to rest up.

