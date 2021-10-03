Juventus star’s international call-up reversed due to injury

Paulo Dybala had been called up to feature for Argentina in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but he has had to withdraw through injury.

The forward has been missing since limping off during our 3-2 win over Sampdoria last weekend, and his return date remains unknown at present.

It had been hoped that both he and Alvaro Morata could potentially return after the international break, but some reports claim that the Argentine’s injury is worse than that of his team-mate, although we are still unsure if either will be ready to return when we face off with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in two weeks time.

What is certain though is that he will not be able to return in time to play for his country before our clash with the Giallorossi, and a replacement has been called up in his place as reported by ESPN Argentina(via CaughtOffside). Lens defender Facundo Medina will now be with the squad as they travel to Paraguay, before two home clashes with both Uruguay and Peru.

He could well face a further challenge on his return to action for Juve also, with Federico Chiesa impressing in a new central role in the side, and it will be interesting to see the manager’s thinking when all of his best players are fit to feature.

