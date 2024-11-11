Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso continues to grow from strength to strength, and his market value has reportedly reached 50 million euros.

The 24-year-old is a Genoa youth product who had to prove his worth in the lower divisions before finally earning an opportunity to prove his worth at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. His exploits in the 2021/22 campaign earned him a move to Juventus, but was immediately sent out on loan to Bologna where he formed a solid bond with Thiago Motta.

Cambiaso eventually returned to Turin in 2023 and became a regular starter under the tutelage of Max Allegri, but his reunion with Motta has been elevating him to a whole new level.

The Italy international has now established himself as Juve’s ultimate utility man, as he continues to feature in various roles across the pitch. That being said, the player is arguably at his best when operating in his original left-back role, as was the case in Saturday’s Derby della Mole. Cambiaso was chosen as the Man of the Match by the majority of Italian newspapers.

According to Calciomercato, the versatile star’s value has now reached 50 million euros. But while this could be a tempting figure, the source insists Juventus have no plans to deprive themselves of their influential full-back.

In recent months, Real Madrid surfaced as an interested party, and were reportedly willing to splash the cash for the Italian. Nevertheless, the report reiterates that the Bianconeri consider the player unsellable.

Cambiaso’s contract is valid until June 2029, but he remains one of the lowest earners at the club with a net salary of circa 1 million euros. Nevertheless, CM insists that this is bound to change sooner rather than later, as the Bianconeri management will be looking to armoring him with a new and improved deal.