Juventus star’s mother working to get him a new team

After two years of earning one of the highest salaries on their books, Adrien Rabiot has yet to reach the levels that Juventus expected from him when they signed him in 2019.

The former PSG man moved to Turin on a free transfer after Juve battled to see off competition from top teams to sign him.

The champions had been expecting him to develop into one of the best midfielders in the world, but Rabiot doesn’t seem to have more to offer than what he has given the club.

With his earnings of 7m euros net per season, one of the biggest at the club, Calciomercato says Juve has opened the door for him to leave their team.

The report adds that leaving Turin will depend more on him than on the club and his mother, Veronique Rabiot, who also acts as his agent, is working on getting him a new team at the moment.

The Bianconeri have named their asking price for him with the report claiming that they want 30m euros to get him off their wage bill.

He already has suitors from all over Europe and his mum is considering an offer from Marseille.

He is also hopeful of getting an offer from the Premier League while Barcelona and Bayern Munich remain possible destinations as well.