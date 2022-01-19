Juventus stars receive favorable ratings for their Coppa Italia display

On Tuesday night, Juventus launched their Coppa Italia campaign with an impressive 4-1 win at the expense of Sampdoria in the round of 16.

The Bianconeri are the competition’s defending champions and will next take on the winner between Sassuolo and Cagliari who play today.

Perhaps the abysmal state of the opponent lent a hand for the Old Lady, but the vast majority of the players on the pitch put on solid performances.

Therefore, many of them received a rating of seven, which is considered to be a highly favorable grade in the unofficial rulebook of the Italian media.

The list includes Daniele Rugani who scored the second goal, the midfield duo of Manuel Locatelli and Arthur Melo who dominated the middle of the park and Juan Cuadrado who put on a vibrant performance while also breaking the deadlock with a freekick.

On the other hand, Dejan Kulusevski once again receives the lowest grade as he was less impactful than the rest of his teammates.

Here are the full ratings as published by ilBianconero.

Tuttosport

Perin 6

De Sciglio 6

Danilo 6 (Chiellini 6)

Rugani 7

Alex Sandro 5.5

Cuadrado 7.5 (Aké 6.5)

Locatelli 7

Arthur 7 (Bentancur 6)

Rabiot 6.5

Kulusevski 5.5 (Dybala 6.5)

Morata 6.5 (Kaio Jorge N/A)

Landucci 6.5

