Juventus Stars Set to Shine at the Women’s World Cup

Fans of the Juventus Women team will have plenty of reasons to watch the upcoming World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Sixteen of the club’s players featured at the European Championships last year and a similar number are expected to be in action this summer.

There will inevitably be plenty of attention on Italy, with Juventus players likely to make up a significant portion of their squad.

While most betting sites don’t see Italy as one of the Women’s World Cup favourites, they are fancied to at least progress to the knockout stage.

Italy have been drawn in Group G alongside Sweden, South Africa and Argentina, and are expected to qualify for the last-16 alongside the Swedes.

Read on as we look at the tournament format and odds, before assessing which Juventus players could make the biggest impact this summer.

Women’s World Cup Schedule

Group Stage – July 20 – August 3

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland.

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada.

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan.

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China.

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal.

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama.

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina.

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the knockout phase. The tournament is then played as a straight knockout through to the final.

Knockout Stage – August 5 – August 20.

Round of 16: August 5-8.

Quarter-Finals: August 11-12.

Semi-Finals: August 15-16.

Third Place Play-Off: August 19.

Final: August 20.

Italy Women World Cup Schedule

July 24 vs Argentina – Eden Park Auckland.

July 29 vs Sweden – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington.

August 2 vs South Africa – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington.

The winners of Group G will face the runners-up from Group E in the last-16, while the second team in Group G will face the Group E winners.

Women’s World Cup Odds

United States – 11/4

England – 3/1

Spain – 11/2

Germany – 13/2

France – 9/1

Australia – 11/1

Sweden – 16/1

Netherlands – 20/1

Brazil – 25/1

Canada – 33/1

Japan – 33/1

Norway – 40/1

Italy – 50/1

Denmark – 50/1

Bar – 66/1

Italy Squad Will be Packed with Juventus Stars

Cristiana Girelli will undoubtedly be a key player in Italy’s attack, with her all-round ability making her a dangerous proposition on the international stage.

She was the first player to reach 50 goals for Juventus and famously scored a hat-trick for Italy against Jamaica at the 2019 World Cup.

This could potentially be Girelli’s last appearance at a major tournament and she will be eager to make a big impression for Italy this summer.

Arianna Caruso will also be worth watching as she strives to prove she can be the leader of Italy’s midfield for many years to come.

The 23-year-old made her debut for Juventus as a teenager and has since helped the club win five major trophies.

She is the youngest woman to make 100 appearances for Juventus and has become an integral part of Italy’s midfield unit since her debut in 2019.

Carusco scored four goals in Italy’s 8-0 victory over Moldova during qualification for the World Cup and looks nailed on to be a key player this summer.

Lisa Boattin, Martina Rosucci and Valentina Cernoia are among the other players who could be lining up for Italy this summer.

Beerensteyn Aiming to Sparkle for the Netherlands

Lineth Beerensteyn signed for Juventus from Bayern Munich last summer and has been one of the team’s top performers this season.

Beerensteyn was part of the Netherlands squad that won their first European title in 2017 and reached the World Cup final two years later.

The Dutch were unfortunate to lose against France in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 and will be keen to showcase their talents this summer.

Sofie Junge Pedersen and Matide Lundorf will fancy their chances of featuring in the knockout phase after Denmark were paired with England, China and Haiti in the opening phase.

The Lionesses are expected to top the group, but Denmark should have enough about them to finish ahead of the other two teams.

Several pundits have tipped Sweden to go a long way this summer and several Juventus players will be contributing to their efforts.

They include Lina Hurtig and Amanda Nilden, while veteran defender Linda Sembrant will also hope to receive a call-up.

Julia Grasso (Canada) and Pauline Peyruad Magnin (France) are among the other Juventus stars who could feature in this summer’s tournament.