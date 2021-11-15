Juventus stars to enjoy different roles as Italy looks to finally seal World Cup qualification

The Italy national team has several Juventus players, and all of them would look to help the nation qualify for the next World Cup.

The Azzurri risk missing out on the competition again after they failed to beat Switzerland in their last qualifying match.

They face Northern Ireland in their next fixture and they must beat the Northern Irish comprehensively to avoid missing out on a place to Switzerland who is tied on the same points with them on their group table.

Football Italia reports that Roberto Mancini is likely to make a few changes to his team for the next match.

Federico Chiesa would lead the Juventus contingent in the starting XI and he could be in an attacking trio alongside Domenico Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne.

Leonardo Bonucci is also expected to keep his place in the team alongside Francesco Acerbi as Italy’s centre-back pairing.

However, the report casts doubt over Manuel Locatelli starting the game and claims he didn’t do enough in his last match to earn a place on the team again.

Juve FC Says

Juve has continued to supply the Italian national team with some of its best players.

That looks set to continue with the likes of Chiesa and Locatelli still very much at the start of their Azzurri careers.

Moise Kean hasn’t been called up for the latest games, but the striker is also one player that Mancini loves and he could be set to play an important role in the national team in the next few years.

It’s unclear why Locatelli struggled against Switzerland, but the Bianconeri will hope he returns to club football in fine form after this break.