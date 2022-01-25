Juventus stars will clash heads in South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022

While Europe is set to witness an uneventful international break, the South American nations will continue their hunt for spots in Qatar 2022.

CONMEBOL giants Brazil and Argentina have already booked their places for the upcoming World Cup. But two spots are still up for grabs, plus a fifth place that allows entry to the playoffs.

As for Juventus, four of their stars will play part in the South American qualifiers, which will feature direct clashes between them, as explained by the club’s official website.

On January 27, Paulo Dybala’s Argentina will travel to Chile. On the same day, Rodrigo Bentancur’s Uruguay take on Paraguay, and Alex Sandro’s Brazil visit Ecuador.

On the following day, Juan Cuadrado’s Colombia will host Peru before taking on Argentina and Dybala on the first of February.

Bentancur and Sandro will also be active on that day, as Uruguay play Venezuela and Brazil hosts Paraguay,

However, the busiest Juventus player in the international break could be Weston McKennie. The American will defend his nation’s colors in three CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

The USMNT take on El Salvador on January 27, before travelling to Canada three days later and finally playing Honduras on February 2.

The Americans are now second in the table behind their Canadian neighbors. A Top three finish would be sufficient to earn direct qualification to Qatar.