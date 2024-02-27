Juventus midfielders Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot could remain on the sidelines for several weeks.

Both players sustained knocks during the thrilling 3-2 victory over Frosinone on Sunday.

The Frenchman was celebrating his 200th appearance for the club, but his outing ended prematurely after hurting his big toe in the first half.

As for the USMNT star, he dislocated his shoulder in the final stretch of the match while pulling off a suicidal block.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Mckennie and Rabiot could remain out of action for three weeks.

The duo will certainly skip this weekend’s trip to Napoli.

But while the Bianconeri faithful were hoping to regain the midfielders’ services for the next ones, the source believes that they also risk missing out on the ensuing home fixtures against Atalanta and Genoa on the 10th and 17th of March respectively.

This would be a major blow for Max Allegri who’s now left with a depleted midfield department. Juventus are already without the suspended Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

This season, McKennie established himself as a protagonist alongside Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli in the middle of the park.

Therefore, the coach will have to improvise starting from this weekend’s clash at the Maradona Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz appears set to make his full debut, while the likes of Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia are vying for the remaining starting berth.