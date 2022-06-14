Juventus starts a partnership with the Buffon Academy

Juventus has begun a partnership with the Buffon Academy to improve performances in their youth team.

Gianluigi Buffon played for the club between 2001 and 2018 before leaving to join PSG.

He returned to the club and stayed between 2019 and 2021 before leaving to re-join Parma.

He continues to play for them, but he will forever be a Juve legend, and his relationship with the club will probably continue into the future.

The former Italy number one created the Buffon Academy to help develop the next top goalkeepers around the world.

The organisation will now work in partnership with Juve for one year, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

A youth team statement, as quoted by the report, reads: “Juventus and Buffon Academy are starting a collaboration aimed at creating advanced technical courses for the role of goalkeeper within the Juventus National Academy. The collaboration will last one year.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon is one of the best goal-keepers of his generation, and the Azzurri legend remains one of the most important figures in the goalkeeping world.

His academy will help him pass on his vast knowledge about the trade to other goalies, and it will probably help us to discover the next top talents around the world.