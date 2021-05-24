Juventus starts contract talks with star man that had a good season

After his fine season at the club, Juventus is keen to tie down Juan Cuadrado for longer than his current deal permits.

The Colombian has been one of the club’s best players in this campaign and his performance in their game against Inter Milan is one reason why Juve has ended this season in the top four.

He has a deal until 2022, but the club thinks he would play consistently well for at least one more year.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that they are preparing a new deal for him.

They have contacted his representatives to inform them that they want to extend his stay in Turin for another year.

He would get a deal that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2023 and he would hopefully have contributed to helping Juventus win another Serie A title by then.

The Bianconeri ended this season on a high after winning the Italian Cup and finishing inside the top four.

However, it was an underwhelming season for them and they will be keen to replace some of their players.

Cuadrado has earned the right to remain a trusted member of the squad and he would expect to play a big role in their success next season as well.