Juventus starts talks over a player Allegri likes because of his age

Juventus has been in contact with Sassuolo over the transfer of Gianluca Scamacca, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The striker is one option Juve has to help them solve their goal-scoring problems, and the report claims because he is young, Max Allegri wants him.

This is because the gaffer wants a striker he can develop to fit his system at the club.

Juve would need attacking reinforcements for the second half of this season, but it remains unclear if both clubs can reach an agreement in time for him to join next month.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca doesn’t have the best goal record among Serie A strikers in this campaign, but he is one of the best frontmen with his all-around play.

Juve would also benefit from grooming him into the best version of himself.

At 22, there is so much more to come from him and Allegri might be the perfect manager for the former Genoa loanee.

Scamacca might not score the goals Juve needs to become a top-four club by the end of this season, and it could be a better idea to sign an accomplished striker.

There is little difference between him and Moise Kean who has struggled for goals in this campaign.