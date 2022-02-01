kessie
Transfer News

Juventus starts work on landing AC Milan star for free

February 1, 2022 - 11:45 am

Juventus could land the best free transfer in Serie A in the summer as they begin work on landing Franck Kessie from AC Milan.

The Ivorian has an expiring contract with the Rossoneri and he has refused their contract offers so far.

His importance to their team cannot be understated, and his fine performances have attracted the attention of clubs all over Europe.

The midfielder could still agree to a new Milan deal, but they are running out of time to keep him now.

It seems Juve has moved into pole position to sign the former Atalanta man with Corriere Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb claiming they have already started working to sign him.

The report says Max Allegri has given the green light for the club to pursue his signature.

The gaffer wants to start next season with a midfield-three of Kessie, Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli.

Juve FC Says

Kessie has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A for a long time now, and he is one reason Milan has returned to competitiveness.

Adding him to our squad would be a major statement to the rest of the league, and it is a deal that we can pull off.

We remain the top club in Italy, and Kessie will likely accept our offer if it is better than what Milan wants him to take.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bentancur

Bentancur sends message to Juventus after completing Tottenham move

February 1, 2022
Cassano

“On paper” Antonio Cassano reacts to Juventus January deals

February 1, 2022
adani

Adani gives his opinion on what the departure of Kulusevski and Bentancur means

February 1, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.