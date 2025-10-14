Juventus had Cristiano Ronaldo on their books between 2018 and 2021, during which time he won two Serie A titles and three other domestic honours before departing the club. The Portuguese forward has consistently achieved success wherever he has played, but his most defining contribution has always been his exceptional goal scoring ability.

Ronaldo’s Time at Juventus

According to Tuttojuve, Ronaldo’s spell at Juventus was marked by a high level of performance and reliability in front of goal. While he was part of the team, Juventus averaged around 70 goals per season, demonstrating his immense impact on their attacking output. Beyond the statistics, his professionalism and winning mentality helped elevate the team’s overall competitive standards.

However, his exit from the club was far from seamless. He left under a cloud after losing his place in the starting line-up, while the club sought to remove his substantial salary from their financial books. Despite his remarkable achievements, the way in which his departure unfolded suggests that the striker was not fully appreciated by the club. His contributions, both tangible and intangible, appear to have been undervalued when he left Turin.

Juventus’ Decline in Goals

Following Ronaldo’s departure, Juventus anticipated that Dusan Vlahovic would continue the team’s attacking momentum after his impressive spell at Fiorentina. Yet, the results have fallen short of expectations. Since Ronaldo’s exit, Juventus have averaged just over 45 goals per season, a significant decline from the prolific scoring record established during his tenure.

This downturn highlights the ongoing attacking challenges faced by the Bianconeri. Despite their efforts to strengthen the squad, they have struggled to find a player capable of replicating Ronaldo’s consistency in front of goal. His absence has left a notable void in their attacking play, one that has yet to be filled.

Juventus continue to grapple with the lingering effects of his departure, and the club still faces persistent goal-scoring difficulties. They urgently need another forward of Ronaldo’s calibre to restore their offensive potency and guide them back to domestic and European success.