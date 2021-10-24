Juventus steal a point late on to deny Inter Milan the win

Juventus needed an 88th minute penalty to level with Inter Milan who had led for most of the tie.

The Nerazzurri settled into the game quickly, and were beginning to build pressure on the Old Lady, but we managed to find our feet to push back on our rivals.

Alvaro Morata forced a super-save from Samir Handanovic inside the opening 10 minutes, before Alex Sandro had a softer effort saved also, but it wasn’t all plain-sailing from here on.

Just as we looked to be getting a foot-hold on the game, we were setback by a goal. Hakan Calhanoglu took on a snapshot to try to catch Wojciech Szczesny off-guard, but the effort deflected off Giorgio Chiellini before slamming off the post, leaving the Polish goalkeeper stranded as Edin Dzeko pounced on the loose ball to score in the open net.

Bar some unnecessary challenges and yellow cards, there was little clearcut opportunities from the remainder of the half, and Allegri appeared to switch up the formation at the start of the new half, dropping from the back three to the 4-4-2 which has been used in our previous outings.

The two sides continued to battle it out in midfield, with both sides seemingly breaking down attacks before they could force many chances, before Inter came close on the hourmark. Edin Dzeko was found by a neat cross from the wing, but could only manage to guide his effort off the outside of the post.

In minute 65, Allegri moved to bring on both Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala as we looked to get ourselves back in the game, and the change did bring some much-needed energy.

The Serie A champions were seemingly on the defensive for the final 25 minutes, allowing Juve to come at them and look to carve out chances, although the latter certainly wasn’t coming easy.

Allegri then looked to make one final throw of the dice by putting Kaio Jorge and Arthur on for McKennie and Morata, and with just under five minutes of the 90 remaining, drama ensued.

VAR spotted a penalty for the Old Lady after Alex Sandro was kicked right on the edge of the box, and Paulo Dybala made no mistake in sending Handanovic the wrong way.

This set up a tense ending to the clash, with five minutes of stoppage time to play, but unfortunately there was no victory dance for either side.

I think both sides will accept the result watching the game, but neither side will be overly happy with their overall performance.

Patrick