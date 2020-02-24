Juventus’ Stellar Season So Far

Juventus is renowned for having amazing seasons year after year, and this is no different. While the team may be ahead of the Serie A, there is nothing guaranteed as only 1 point separated them from second placed, Lazio and only 3 ahead of third placed Internazionale. They all still have to meet each other before the season is over, so there is a lot to play for yet.

They have started 2020 strong also, with only two losses and a draw. The losses came at the hands of Napoli and an unexpected Hellas Verona, both with a score of 2-1 with Juventus at the losing end. The draw was a one-all affair against the other Italian giants AC Milan, who are not having their best season, currently sat in 9th on the table.

Last Three Games

The last three games have seen one of everything for Juventus, with a loss, a draw and a win, earning the team a total of 4 points and 4 goals in the space of three games.

The loss, as mentioned above, came to Hellas Verona who rallied back from an initial goal by Cristiano Ronaldo, who found the back of the net in the 65th minute. However, Verona was able to respond with goals in the 76th and 86th from Borini and Pazzini respectively. This would be the second lost Juventus would suffer since starting 2020.

Then came the 1-1 draw against AC Milan. A game the public expected them to win, but almost lost. Milan where first on the board with a second half goal from Rebic in the 61st minute. If it wasn’t for Ronaldo scoring a penalty in the first minute of injury time, Juventus would have walked away without a point.

Finally, Juventus came back to their winning ways against Brescia, a game most expected them to win, but considering their last two outings, could prove difficult. Despite this, the team got on the board early with a goal from Dybala in the 39th minute of the first half. While this was enough to seal the deal, Cuadrado made sure Brescia had no chances of coming back by scoring again in the 75th minute, ending the game in a 2-1 win for the team from Turin.

Up Coming Games

Juventus’ calendar for the next three games is no slouch. They may be playing bottom of the league, SPAL on the 22nd of Feb, but the following games are against both teams from Milan, Internazionale and AC Milan, who will both put up a fight. The former to try and topple the current leaders, only 3 points ahead of them, and the latter to try and turn their last encounter into a victory in their favour.

Conclusion

Juventus have nothing easy ahead of them if they wish to maintain their first position in the Serie A, but they have the talent to win it again this season.

