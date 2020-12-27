Juventus step-up chase for MLS star with Roma also linked

Juventus are preparing a deal for 19 year-old Bryan Reynolds at present, with Roma also linked with an interest in his signature.

The FC Dallas defender has been impressing in his short time in the senior side, and is already being tipped for a move to Europe.

Sky Italia claims that the Old Lady are moving forward with their intentions, and have already earmarked his signature despite having no space in their non-European quota at present.

The Bianconeri are claimed to have a plan in place to complete his signing regardless, and send him on loan to Cagliari until the end of the campaign.

Juventus currently have the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Frabotta and Federico Chiesa able to fill in at right-back, albeit with each of the above able to fill in in other areas of the field also.

The Colombian is our favoured option for the role currently, but his red card against Fiorentina will mean he is set to miss the next three matches, although that will not be opening the door for Reynolds to make a statement should we complete his signing before our next fixture on January 3.

Do Juve need another right-back option this season? Is that position one where we are concentrating on for a long-term change?

Patrick