Juventus has stepped up its pursuit of Alisson Becker as they now want to sign him from Liverpool at all costs, even though the Reds want to keep him for one more season, as the Italian giants look to strengthen their squad for the future.

Alisson is keen to move to Juve and play in Serie A again, especially because Juve is willing to offer him a three-year deal, while Liverpool has only extended his contract for one more season as both clubs assess their long-term planning in goal.

Juventus Step Up Negotiations

The Bianconeri see him as the top-level goalkeeper that they need to get back to form as they look to restore their competitiveness at the highest level.

In the last few weeks, they have been in talks with his entourage over the move, but they are now ready to accelerate the talks at the club-to-club level ahead of a possible formal proposal in the near future.

Liverpool Position and Ongoing Talks

Liverpool wants him to stay, but the decision is up to the player, who was not given a farewell like Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in their final match of the season, with the final decision still resting on the player himself.

That was a clear sign that he is staying, but Juve will not give up, and Calciomercato claims they are stepping up their efforts to add him to their squad in the coming weeks as Juventus continue to prioritise strengthening their defensive options.

They intend to push Liverpool to agree a deal with them for the former AS Roma man, even if it means paying a transfer fee as they attempt to reopen negotiations with the Premier League side in order to secure an agreement before the transfer window intensifies further.