Juventus stepping up scouting of Udinese attacking midfielder

Calciomercato is reporting that Juventus has stepped up their chase of Rodrigo De Paul this summer as the Argentine continues to shine in the Serie A with Udinese.

The 26-year-old is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Italy at the moment and Juventus have been keeping an eye on him for some time now.

The report claims that Juve has stepped up their chase after they sent someone to go and watch him during Udinese’ 3-2 win over Genoa the last time out.

The report also claims that the agent isn’t there to be sure of his quality, but Juve wants to investigate his development so far.

The Bianconeri have an eye on every top talent in the Serie A and De Paul is one player whose future might just lie in Turin.

He has attracted the attention of several top European teams too with the report claiming that Leeds United tried to sign him in the last transfer window.

The new Premier League side couldn’t offer a convincing figure, with the Pozzo family demanding 35 – 40 million before they sell him.

Juventus didn’t spend so much money in the transfer window, but the next window might be better on the financial front and that could help them land De Paul.