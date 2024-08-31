One of the first youngsters to benefit from Thiago Motta’s arrival at Juventus is Samuel Mbangula.

The young talent has started in the Bianconeri’s first two games under the new manager, impressing with a goal and two assists so far.

Motta has made it clear that players will only step onto the pitch to represent Juventus if they earn it in training.

Mbangula is the first player to demonstrate that he is living up to this standard, and Juve is now eager to sign the Belgian youngster to a new contract.

His current deal runs until 2026, so Juventus has plenty of time to secure an extension.

However, the Bianconeri believe he deserves a new contract and want to ensure he doesn’t consider moving to another club.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, the club has already been in contact with his representatives to discuss the details of a new contract for the youngster.

Juventus doesn’t expect any difficulties in reaching an agreement soon, as Mbangula can see that the club trusts him.

Juve FC Says

We have to reward good performances with new deals and Mbangula has earned the right to have his contract extended.