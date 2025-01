Following their recent elimination from the Super Cup, Juventus have an even greater urgency to bolster their squad. While defenders are a key priority, the need for additional attacking options has also become evident. Zirkzee has long been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium, dating back to his time with Bologna. His strong relationship with Thiago Motta, who coached him during that period, is seen as a factor that could facilitate the deal.

According to Juve FC sources, the Dutch striker is reportedly open to joining Juventus, meaning the transfer now depends on negotiations between the clubs. Manchester United are prepared to let him leave on loan. However, they are insistent on including a clause that would allow the move to become permanent under certain conditions.

Juventus are carefully evaluating the proposed terms to determine whether the deal aligns with their long-term strategy. With Dusan Vlahovic carrying much of the attacking burden, the addition of Zirkzee could provide valuable support. Zirkzee has demonstrated his ability to thrive in a system that leverages his strengths, particularly under Motta’s guidance. During their time together, Zirkzee delivered some of his most productive performances, which suggests he could rediscover that form under similar management.

The 23-year-old Dutchman could bring versatility and depth to Juventus’s attacking options, easing the pressure on Vlahovic and giving Motta more tactical flexibility. If the conditions of the agreement are favourable, Juventus might see this as a worthwhile investment to boost their chances in the league and beyond. A resolution is expected in the coming days as both clubs work to finalise the terms of the deal.