A blossoming career like Kenan Yildiz’s will inevitably attract the attention of clubs around the world, and Juventus is well aware of this.

The Turkish teenager has recently broken into their first team and is enjoying an amazing season. Yildiz is one of the most talented players Juventus has had in years, and the Bianconeri are not willing to part with him anytime soon.

He has stepped up and significantly enhanced the team’s productivity in attack, addressing the fans’ long-standing requests for improvement throughout the season.

Max Allegri regards him as too valuable to spend time on the bench, and the coach is exerting considerable effort to ensure Yildiz continues to develop and reaches his full potential.

Despite having some of the best players in Europe in their squad, Yildiz has proven to be a worthy starter, attracting attention from other clubs including Premier League leaders Liverpool. However, Juventus has made a firm decision that he will not be leaving, and they are actively working on a new deal to secure his long-term future at the club.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are set to offer him a contract extension until 2029, making him a key part of their team for an extended period.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been one of the finest graduates we have promoted, and we must keep him in the team for a long time.