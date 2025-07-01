Juventus had been widely expected to pursue the signing of Victor Osimhen if Cristiano Giuntoli had remained in his role as sporting director, as he had been instrumental in initiating the pursuit of the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen is no longer considered part of the Napoli project and spent the previous season on loan at Galatasaray in Türkiye. During his time with the Turkish side, he delivered an impressive campaign, underlining his quality and justifying the club’s interest in bringing him back on a permanent basis.

Despite this, the striker has yet to make a final decision regarding his future. He previously declined a lucrative offer from Al Hilal just ahead of the Club World Cup, indicating that financial incentives alone are not driving his next move.

Juventus Reignite Interest in Osimhen

Recent developments have suggested that Juventus is no longer pursuing Osimhen, with reports instead linking the Bianconeri to alternative striking options such as Viktor Gyökeres and Jonathan David. However, these claims appear to be inaccurate, as the Turin club has now intensified efforts to secure Osimhen’s services.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus held discussions with the player’s representatives over the weekend, underlining that Osimhen remains a primary transfer target. The report indicates that initial contact has been made with his entourage, and the club intends to continue talks ahead of opening formal negotiations with Napoli.

Challenges Ahead in Securing the Deal

Osimhen is regarded as one of the premier strikers in world football and would represent a significant acquisition for Juventus. His arrival would undoubtedly enhance the squad’s attacking options and contribute to their ambitions both domestically and in European competition.

Nonetheless, completing the transfer is expected to be challenging, particularly given Napoli’s likely reluctance to strengthen a direct rival. Despite the potential complications, the club believes that securing Osimhen’s signature would be a transformative step forward, and they appear determined to pursue the deal with intent.