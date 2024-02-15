Juventus is reportedly eyeing Mattia Zaccagni as the ideal replacement for Federico Chiesa at the Allianz Stadium. Talks about a contract extension for Zaccagni at Lazio have hit a roadblock, prompting speculation that he might be on his way out of the Stadio Olimpico.

While Lazio desires to retain Zaccagni, the breakdown in negotiations has led to a lack of interest from the player in extending his contract, which currently expires in 2025. This situation presents an opportunity for Juventus to secure Zaccagni, as he may become available for transfer.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus views the 28-year-old as the perfect replacement for Chiesa, whose injury-prone season has reportedly made the club hesitant to meet his contract demands for a new deal. If Chiesa departs in the summer, Zaccagni could potentially move to the Allianz Stadium as his replacement.

Juve FC Says

Zaccagni is a fine player to add to our squad, and we believe he will improve our options in Turin.

However, we do not expect him to come cheaply, and Lazio will try to get a good fee from us before they allow him to change clubs.