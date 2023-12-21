Juventus continues to express interest in Tiago Djalo of Lille, but convincing him to move to Turin is proving to be a challenge.

Djalo would be a free agent at the end of the season, making him an attractive option for the Bianconeri or any other club looking to add him to their squad.

As Juventus seeks new players within budget constraints, they are focusing on free agents before considering significant expenditure. Djalo’s status as a free agent makes him an ideal prospect.

However, Inter Milan is also vying for his signature and appears to be ahead in the race.

According to a report on Football Italia, despite Juventus intensifying their efforts to secure his signature, they currently lag behind Inter.

The defender reportedly prefers a move to Milan over Turin, presenting Juventus with a considerable challenge in convincing him to join their ranks.

Juve FC Says

We have a good reputation in European football and should not beg players to join us.

Inter is also a top club and Milan is a city that many footballers will love to live in.

If Djalo insists on moving to Inter, we must turn our attention to another player to ensure we have the individuals we need to continue rebuilding.