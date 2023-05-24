Despite Alex Sandro’s automatic renewal, Juventus are searching the market for a left-back. The Brazilian is no longer a reliable option, so the management would like to bolster the fullback/wingback department with a new addition.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Carlos Augusto remains the favorite profile for the role.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a splendid maiden Serie A campaign on all levels with Monza. The Lombardians currently sit 8th in the table, while the Brazilian has already contributed with six goals and five assists.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri enjoy a strong rapport with the Biancorossi which could help them secure the services of the wingback in the summer. His current valuation is around 20 million euros.

But on the other hand, Monza-news.it (via TuttoJuve) claims that Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti could be involved in the deal.

The source claims that the Italian youngster could head in the opposite direction, giving Juventus the edge over Augusto’s other suitors, including Newcastle United.

Juve FC say

While Miretti’s campaign hasn’t been thrilling, we should remember that the midfielder is only 19 years of age. Therefore, it would be ill-advised to send him away permanently so soon.

However, a loan spell under the guidance of Raffaele Palladino could do wonders for his career, as we’ve seen with Nicolò Rovella who will return to Juventus a better player next summer.