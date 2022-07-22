Juventus still among the favourites to reunited with Morata

Alvaro Morata has spent four seasons combined as a Juventus player, and he is one of the names the club’s fans are fond of.

In his last spell, he spent two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium before leaving this summer.

The Spaniard remains one of the finest attackers Juve can add to their squad, partly because he now understands their team and knows the manager’s demands.

However, a report on Calciomercato claims he has interest from elsewhere, including Arsenal and Barcelona.

According to the report, the Italian bookies give Atletico Madrid the best odds to keep him.

However, Juve has the best chance of adding him to their squad if he were to leave Spain.

Juve FC Says

Morata has done very well when he plays for us, and he deserves to return to the club.

The Spaniard is not the most prolific attacker, but he has good positional sense and that makes him hard to mark.

We probably need him to cause havoc in defences, which will open up chances for Dusan Vlahovic to score more goals.

However, unless we find an agreement with Atleti to add him to our squad, we cannot be guaranteed we would ever enjoy his talents again.