Juventus still between Dzeko and Suarez

Juventus are still linked with both Edin Dzeko and Luis Suarez but reports suggest the Bianconeri are none the closer to having a deal with either.

The striker dilemma continues in Turin, with reports from different parts of the Italian media suggesting that Juve are still linked with both players.

Much seems to hinge on Gonzalo Higuain’s future at the club, but by all indications, he is set to terminate his contract this week and then choose a destination of his own choosing, rather than Juve recoup any value from a potential sale.

Juventus transfer journalist Luca Momoli reports that Pipita currently has an offer from David Beckham’s Inter Miami which he is giving serious consideration to.

Trova conferme l’indiscrezione circolata in giornata e proveniente dall’Argentina: l’#InterMiamiCF ha avanzato un’offerta formale a Gonzalo #Higuain. #Juventus — Luca Momoli (@MomoliLuca) August 31, 2020

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that for now, Juve are waiting for Roma and Napoli to reach an agreement for Arkadiusz Milik, which will in turn free up Edin Dzeko to make the switch to Turin.

By all accounts, the Bosnian striker remains Andrea Pirlo’s first choice in attack, however Luis Suarez is the most likely alternative, but much will depend on whether he agrees a severance from Barcelona, which could lead to a better deal for the Bianconeri.