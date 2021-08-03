Juventus still chasing Serie A defender – But it could depend on Rugani’s future

After sealing a deal for Kaio Jorge, Manuel Locatelli is supposed to be Juve’s next acquisition. Nonetheless, the Italian might not be the last during this summer transfer market.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuveNews, the Bianconeri are still hoping to sign Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic in the current session.

The Serbian’s contract is set to expire next summer, and whilst Viola president, Rocco Commisso, would loathe to sell another one of his young gems to the Old Lady, he could be forced to do so in order to avoid losing his player for free next year.

Therefore, Juventus might be able to convince the Tuscans with an offer worth 15 million euros, or perhaps even less. But before launching an assault on the 23-year-old, the management would need to trim the squad, especially the center back department.

Whilst Merih Demiral is expected to be sold this summer – potentially to Atalanta where he would be Cristian Romero’s replacement – Daniele Rugani’s future remains uncertain.

The Italian spent last season on loan at Stade Rennais and Cagliari, but found himself once again at Max Allegri’s disposal.

In the presence of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt, the manager would only need one more center back, and if Rugani ends up staying in Turin, then a deal for Milenkovic would become unlikely.

The former Partizan Belgrade defender has been in Florence since 2017, and is unlikely to remain at the Artemio Franchi Stadium beyond his current deal.