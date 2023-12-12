Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz remains an option for Juventus who are seeking reinforcement in January.

After losing the services of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba due to suspensions, the Bianconeri have a shortage of options in the middle of the park.

In recent weeks, news reports have been linking the Italian giants with various profiles.

But while the interest in Ruiz seemed to have faded recently, an emerging report claims that the Spaniard remains on the club’s shortlist.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are still considering making a move for the 27-year-old in January.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was the one who brought Fabian to Napoli in 2018 before selling him to PSG in 2022.

However, the midfielder hasn’t carved himself a starting berth in the French capital this season despite the appointment of his compatriot Luis Enrique.

This season, Ruiz has contributed with a goal and two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions, with the majority coming off the bench.

For their part, Juventus are reflecting on the situation before deciding whether or not to launch concrete negotiations with the French champions.

Ruiz is a creative midfielder who can add quality and depth to the middle of the park. He can either operate as a Regista or feature in a more advanced role.

Nevertheless, finding an agreement with PSG in the middle of the campaign could be a daunting task.

The Spain international has a contract tying him up to the French capital side until 2027. Therefore, the asking price could exceed Juve’s financial parameters.